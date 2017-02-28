San Rafael Woman Killed In Horrific SoCal Bus Crash

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A woman killed in a three-vehicle collision involving a bus Monday in San Bernardino County that injured dozens has been identified as 55-year-old Kristina Carey, a resident of the Terra Linda area of San Rafael, according to county coroner’s officials.

Carey was killed at about noon when a small charter bus traveling east on state Highway 58 between Boron and Barstow veered into the westbound lanes and collided head-on with her Subaru Outback and a Chevrolet Spark, according to San Bernardino County fire officials.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, near the intersection with state Highway 395, they found that all three vehicles appeared to have rolled over at least once and all ended up on the north side of Highway 58.

Carey was declared dead at the scene. 26 hurt passengers, nine with injuries considered life-threatening, were transported to four different hospitals.

Initially, fire officials requested numerous helicopter evacuations because of the remote area of the collision, but because of bad weather all of the patients were transported by ground using 14 ambulances.

San Bernardino fire crews received assistance from the Kern County Fire Department, the Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow Fire Department and the Naval Weapons Center China Lake Fire Department.

