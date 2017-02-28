Slayer Brings Epic Metal Tour To San Francisco

By Amanda Wicks

(RADIO.COM) – Slayer will be teaming up with Lamb of God and Behemoth for a metal tour of epic proportions.

Their six-week trek begins in Bemidji, Minnesota on July 12th and makes its way to the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco on August 9th. Wrapping up in Phoenix, Arizona on August 20th.

They also have plans to play three festivals with Slayer and Lamb of God on the bill at Rock Fest and Rock USA 2017 and Behemoth joining them for Chicago Open Air Festival.

“As metal tours go, this is the one that your fellow metal heads will be bragging about if you miss it!” Kerry King said. “Not very often I get to go on tour where we are all friends to start. That being said, the potential for greatness at these events is mind blowing. I look forward to being a part of it, and hanging with old friends- bands as well as fanatical fans! Let the festivities begin!!”

Check out the full list of dates below:

7/12 – Bemidji, MN @ Sanford Center

7/13 – Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest 2017*

7/15 – Oshkosh, WI @ Rock USA 2017, Ford Festival Park*

7/16 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Open Air Festival, Toyota Park**

7/18 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

7/20 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

7/21 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater

7/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory Outdoors

7/25 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

7/27 – New York, NY @ Theater at Madison Square Garden

7/28 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

7/30 – Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium

8/1 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

8/2 – Denver, CO @ 1stBank Center

8/4 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

8/5 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

8/9 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

8/11 – Eugene, OR @ The Cuthbert Amphitheater

8/12 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre

8/14 – Dawson Creek, BC @ Encana Events Center

8/15 – Fort McMurray, AB @ SMS Equipment Stadium,

8/17 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

8/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

8/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theater

*Slayer and Lamb of God performing

**Slayer, Lamb of God and Behemoth performing



Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3rd. Visit Slayer’s website for more information.



