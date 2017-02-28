Stunning Video Of San Jose Armed Robbery Released

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Investigators released stunning surveillance video Tuesday hoping that it will sparked tips that will lead then to a brazen gunman who threatened clerks with a high-powered rifle during a convenience store robbery spree.

Detectives said the robberies took place in San Jose the night of Oct. 18, 2015. Over the span of an hour, three suspects — one carrying a high-powered rifle with a scope — threatened clerks and demanded cash at several convenience stores.

The suspects fled the scene in a white or gold SUV vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash and items. During one of the robberies two victims were physically assaulted and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The three suspects were described as follow:

A Hispanic male adult, 5 feet 5 inches tall, medium build, mustache, goatee and his hair was bunched up in the back of his cap. Last seen wearing a black jacket over a white t-shirt and a white “Nike” baseball cap.

A Hispanic male adult, 5 feet 8 inches, thin build, black hair and wearing black “Converse” tennis shoes with a white tip.

A Hispanic male adult, 5 feet 9 inches, thin build, wearing a red baseball cap and black jacket.

Persons with information regarding the above case were urged to contact Detective Villanueva of the San Jose Police Department’s Robbery Unit at (408) 277-4166. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867), or click the “Submit a Tip” link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.