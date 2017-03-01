Base Jumpers Arrested After Leap From San Francisco Hilton

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two suspected base jumpers were arrested late Tuesday after they allegedly leaped off the roof of the 493-foot San Francisco Hilton hotel near Union Square, authorities said.
San Francisco police said officers watched the three base jumper landing with parachutes on their backs in the 300 block of Jones Street at 11:35 p.m.
Two male jumpers were quickly taken into custody and their gear seized. A third jumper — described as a white female — was able to elude police and remains at large.
The suspects were 25- and 26-year-old men. They were placed under arrest on trespassing and conspiracy charges.