Lady Gaga To Play Coachella, Replaces Beyoncé

"It was important to Coachella organizers that a female performer replace Beyoncé." March 1, 2017 5:00 AM
Filed Under: Beyonce, Coachella, Lady Gaga

By Radio.com Staff

(RADIO.COM) – Lady Gaga will replace Beyoncé at Coachella. The festival made the official announcement this evening with the issuing of an updated lineup poster.

According to Billboard who was tipped off earlier this afternoon, “it was important to Coachella organizers that a female performer replace Beyoncé.”

With her recent Metallica performance at the GRAMMYs, Gaga has proven she’ll fit right into the long-standing predominately rock festival.

Gaga will perform on both Saturdays, April 15 and 22, at Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, CA. The two-weekend stint will serve as a lead-in for her Joanne World Tour which kicks off August 1.

Last week Goldenvoice confirmed Beyoncé would make good on her appearance by performing at the festival in 2018.


