Judge To Weigh Freeing Orlando Gunman’s Widow Before Trial

March 1, 2017 8:09 AM
Filed Under: Noor Salman, Omar Mateen, Orlando Nightclub Massacre

OAKLAND (AP) – A California judge is deciding whether to release the widow of the gunman who killed dozens of people at a Florida nightclub and is accused helping him.

A hearing is set in federal court in Oakland on Wednesday to determine whether Noor Salman must stay behind bars while she awaits trial.

She was arrested in January and charged with aiding her husband Omar Mateen’s attack at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando and then lying to investigators. She has pleaded not guilty.

The judge ordered a psychiatric evaluation of the 31-year-old before making a decision.

Prosecutors have argued against her release, saying she is a danger to the public. They say Salman accompanied Mateen on scouting trips to the bar before he killed 49 people and wounded 53 others.

