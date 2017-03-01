Oprah 2020? Winfrey Won’t Rule Out Running For Office Thanks To Trump

(CBS Local) — One of the biggest takeaways from Donald Trump’s presidential election is that similarly successful and famous people are now being floated as potential candidates, despite no history of dabbling in politics.

The 2020 presidential campaign will be interesting. Could it be Mark Zuckerberg running for office? Kanye West has already said he wants in. Would Mark Cuban venture a run?

How about Oprah Winfrey?

Winfrey told David Rubenstein she’d consider as much in an interview on “The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations” this week. If Donald Trump could do it, then maybe she could, too.

“I thought, ‘Oh gee I don’t have the experience,” Winfrey said. “I don’t know enough. And now I’m thinking, ‘Oh? Oh!'”

After Hillary Clinton got close to sitting behind the desk in the Oval Office, maybe Winfrey has a chance to be the first woman President this country has ever seen.

“The Oprah Winfrey Show” was syndicated from 1986 to 2011 and was the highest rated television show of its kind. According to Forbes, Winfrey’s net worth is currently at $3 billion.

In 2020, Winfrey be 67 years old while President Trump will be 71 years old.