San Jose Police Announce Arrests In Fatal Stabbing

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the fatal early Sunday morning stabbing of a man working security at a downtown San Jose restaurant and bar, authorities announced Wednesday.

On Sunday at 12:06 a.m., San Jose Police Officers were received a call about a person stabbed in the area of 83 S. 2nd Street, the location of Mexican restaurant Tres Gringos Cabo Cantina.

Arriving officers found an adult male victim suffering from at least one stab wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at a local area hospital a short time later.

The man killed was identified by his partner as lifelong San Jose resident Frank Navarro, who was working security at Tres Gringos Cabo Cantina.

In addition to working as security manager for several San Jose night spots, Navarro was very involved in the Little League program. His partner said Navarro went to high school and college locally.

Mourners held a candlelight vigil on a baseball field Sunday evening for Navarro, who was remembered as a mentor to many young people in the community.

Police identified the two suspects as San Jose residents Robert Ruiz, age 32, and Aaron Vallejo, age 24. The two suspects were located and detained Sunday morning after fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects were subsequently arrested and booked into the County Jail for homicide.

Both Ruiz and Vallejo are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon and are being held without bail.

The fatal stabbing is San Jose’s sixth homicide of 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Barg #3640 or Detective Smith #3487 of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.