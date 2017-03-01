Snoop Dogg Bringing ‘Mount Kushmore Wellness Retreat Tour’ To Concord

CONCORD (CBS SF) – Snoop Dogg has announced he will be bringing Cypress Hill, Lil Uzi Vert, Method Man, Redman, Wiz Khalifa and others on his ‘Mount Kushmore Wellness Retreat Tour’.
Already calling it “the largest 4-20 Cannabis Celebration,” Snoop will be kicking off the 16-city North American tour in Seattle on Thursday, April 13th. Snoop Dogg will take the tour to the Concord Pavilion in Concord on April 16th and wrapping up at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado on April 23rd.
Check out the tour itinerary below:
April 13th – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater at CenturyLink Field Events Center
April 14th – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
April 15th – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater
April 16th – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
April 18th – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
April 19th – Tucson, AZ @ Anselmo Valencia Amphitheatre
April 20th – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
April 23rd – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Pre-Sale tickets are now available at the cannabis culture site Merry Jane, while general public sales will be available on Friday, March 3rd.