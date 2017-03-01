Suspect Arrested In San Leandro Rolling Shootout

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) – A suspect wanted in a rolling gun battle on a San Leandro street that ended in a car crash that injured two innocent motorists has been arrested, authorities said.

San Leandro Police Lt. Robert McManus said the arrest came after a 3 1/2-month-long investigation into the Nov. 17 shootout and crash.

The unnamed suspect was arrested at his apartment and once inside officers discovered an estimated $250,000-$300,000 in cash, six pounds of marijuana, an AK-47 assault rifle and three semi-automatic pistols.

Another suspect in the rolling shootout was taken into custody at the time of the crash.

The incident began about 12:30 p.m. when police received calls of a shootout between two cars in the area of MacArthur and Foothill boulevards near Interstate Highway 580.

One of the cars, a Nissan Altima, ended up crashing head-on into a Toyota Prius on Dowling Boulevard with an elderly couple inside, according to police.

The other vehicle, which appears to be a dark-colored compact SUV based on security camera footage, was seen speeding down Dutton Avenue after the shooting and crash.

When officers arrived at the crash, they found a man near the Nissan suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken into custody after he was released from the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Leandro police at (510) 577-2740 or (510) 577-3230. Anonymous tips can be called into (510) 577-3278.