Arrest Warrant Issued For Ex-Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva

March 2, 2017 4:02 PM
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A source has confirmed to CBS13 in Sacramento that an arrest warrant has been issued for former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva.

According to CBS13, two search warrants are being served by Stockton police — one at the Stockton Kids Club and one at former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva’s house.

Silva’s attorney says an arrest warrant has been issued for the former mayor, but the purpose was not disclosed. The warrant is not related to a case in Amador County that Silva was arrested for last August.

Silva is currently out of the country, according to his Facebook page.

