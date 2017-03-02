Bay Area Trump Supporters Remain Pleased Despite Controversies

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – Almost 600,000 people in the Bay Area voted for Donald Trump for president. Six weeks into his controversial administration, many of them are quite pleased with what he’s done so far.

The loud demonstrations of outrage over Donald Trump get most of the airtime in the Bay Area.

But there are hundreds of thousands of people here, who would agree with Corinne Rankin, a bail bonds agent from Redwood City.

“I’m quite pleased with what I’ve been seeing so far,” Rankin told KCBS.

Rankin was a Trump delegate to the RNC, and is California chair of African-Americans for Trump.

“I expected there to be bumps along the way because he’s not a career politician and that’s one of the reasons why I voted for him,” Rankin said.

That’s why Marco Gutierrez of Discovery Bay voted for Mr. Trump as well. Gutierrez founded Latinos for Trump. “No regrets or buyer’s remorse at all,” he said.

KCBS first introduced you to Gutierrez last summer, long before he received international notoriety for his “taco trucks on every corner” comment during an interview with MSNBC.

Today, he gives the Trump Presidency a C+ to a B only, he says, because he thinks the president harping on violent crime by undocumented immigrants is divisive and until Tuesday night’s speech to Congress, the president’s language was too harsh and angry.