Coroner Identifies 3 San Jose Residents Killed In Riverside Plane Crash

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man and two women from San Jose who were killed in a plane crash in Riverside on Monday afternoon have been identified by the Riverside County coroner’s bureau.

Nouri Hijazi, 83, Dana Hijazi, 67, and Adine Ferales, 22, were pronounced dead by firefighters at 4:41 p.m. after the 1974 Cessna Turbo 310Q they were flying crashed into a home in the 6400 block of Rhonda Road, 2 miles northeast of Riverside Municipal Airport.

The 43-year-old plane was registered to Nouri Hijazi, according to the Federal Aviation Administration registry.

The plane’s two other occupants, women between their mid 30s and early 40s, were in critical condition at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital as of Tuesday.

On Tuesday, San Jose resident Brandon Fareles identified his sister Adine as one of the victims killed and his mother, Sylvia, was one of the survivors of the crash.

Firefighters pulled one of the women through a bedroom window after she was ejected from the plane. She suffered third-degree burns over 90 percent of her body and underwent surgery at Arrowhead on Monday evening, Riverside Fire Capt. Tyler Reynolds said.

The other woman was found on the lawn near the wreckage. Neighbors helped firefighters to pull her across the street, away from the burning homes. She is being treated for possible airway burns.

The San Jose-bound plane’s five occupants were returning from a cheerleading competition at Disney California Adventure that took place over the weekend.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators are expected to post a preliminary report on the crash sometime between Sunday and March 10.

