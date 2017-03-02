Jack Del Rio’s Gamble On Himself Pays Off

March 2, 2017 4:04 PM
INDIANAPOLIS (AP/KPIX Sports) Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio is a happier man now that he has a new contract.

“I bet on me on the contract. It wasn’t a very good contract to start with, but it was an opportunity and I bet on our ability to get this thing turned around,” Del Rio said during his press conference at the NFL Combine.

Three weeks ago, team owner Mark Davis rewarded the coach for the team’s playoff run by tearing up the original contract and giving him a four-year deal that seemed more commensurate with Del Rio’s experience.

The Raiders went 12-4 last season and made the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

Del Rio’s risk taking throughout the season earned him the nickname “Blackjack Del Rio.” He put that moniker to the test during a visit with CBS Sports.

