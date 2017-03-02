Jose Calderon Earns $415,000 For 2 Hours With Warriors

(KPIX Sports) — The Jose Calderon era with the Warriors lasted just under two hours.
Golden State signed the veteran point guard Wednesday and released him later in the day to create a roster spot for Matt Barnes.
The Warriors were under no obligation to sign Calderon, but wanted to honor the verbal agreement they made with the 35-year-old after he was released by the Los Angeles Lakers last weekend. He received $415,000 dollars without ever putting on a Warriors jersey.
Golden State originally planned to sign Calderon for the remainder of the season, but plans quickly changed following Kevin Durant’s injury and the team suddenly needed another small forward.
Calderon will become a free agent once he clears waivers and will be eligible for the playoffs.