Off-Duty Oakland Police Officer Shot At On Interstate 880

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – An off-duty Oakland police officer was shot at Wednesday night in Oakland, according to the Oakland Police Department.
At 11:40 p.m., one male Oakland police officer was shot at in the area of southbound Interstate Highway 880 and 16th Avenue, police said. Oakland police are reporting that the officer is not injured.
Further details were not immediately available. The incident is under investigation.
