Off-Duty Oakland Police Officer Shot At On Interstate 880

March 2, 2017 7:18 AM
Filed Under: Interstate 880, Oakland, Oakland Police Department, Officer-involved shooting, Shooting

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – An off-duty Oakland police officer was shot at Wednesday night in Oakland, according to the Oakland Police Department.

At 11:40 p.m., one male Oakland police officer was shot at in the area of southbound Interstate Highway 880 and 16th Avenue, police said. Oakland police are reporting that the officer is not injured.

Further details were not immediately available. The incident is under investigation.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia