Residents Of San Francisco’s Sunset District Protest Pot Dispensary Opening

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — San Francisco may be known as a marijuana-friendly city, but some residents in the Sunset District aren’t on board and are even protesting a marijuana dispensary that is trying to open nearby.

Apothecarium, represented by former Oakland Mayor Jean Quan’s husband, Dr. Floyd Huen, wants to open the first partially-Chinese owned dispensary in the city.

But some neighboring residents made it clear Thursday night that they want to keep pot out.

In an overstuffed and overflowing community room at San Francisco Police Department’s Taraval Station, a loud and very angry crowd gathered to oppose the medical marijuana dispensary moving in.

The retail space in question is at 32nd Avenue and Noriega.

Dr. Huen said, “There’s not enough access to medical cannabis for the Chinese community.”

But the crowd shut Dr. Huen down.

Bill, a neighbor, expressed his concerns with the dispensary, saying “Because it’s bad for our kids, bad for our school and also you’re going to bring a lot of crimes, bad people around in your community…”

Dr. Huen was surprised by the response, saying, “I thought they would have at least enough respect to hear me out.”

At one point, police temporarily suspended the meeting until everybody calmed down, and exited the room that was way beyond fire code.

Dr. Huen and his team left without getting a word in.

Neighbors say the ultimate goal is to make sure they don’t move in.

Neighbor Valerie Schmalz said, “It’s really something we just don’t want in our neighborhood. I think we’ve all tried to fight it in the state, but we’d like to not have it in our neighborhood.”

Dr. Huen plans to speak to the community again.