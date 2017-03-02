Two Residents Burned Fleeing Santa Rosa House Fire

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A man and woman suffered burns early Thursday as they fled a fire as it roared through their Santa Rosa home, authorities said.

Firefighters said they responded at 3:50 a.m. to a report of a fire at 630 Derico Court, part of an eight-unit complex.

Three adults and an 11-year-old child got out of the home prior to firefighters arriving, but a man and woman suffered minor burns to the hands, face and torso and were taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Three cats and a rabbit were recovered from the home but two of the cats succumbed to smoke inhalation.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze within 20 minutes after it caused heavy damage to the garage, attic and kitchen of the home. The damage to the structure and contents of the home is estimated to be $150,000, fire officials said.

The exact cause of the fire was not released by the fire department but it is believed to be accidental in nature.

The displaced residents have received assistance from the American Red Cross and the fire department, fire officials said.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.