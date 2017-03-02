Video: Water Gushes For Hours From Broken Hydrant In Belmont

BELMONT (CBS SF) — A broken fire hydrant gushed for hours following a crash in Belmont before crews were able to shut it off.
A U-Haul truck hit the hydrant about 3:00 a.m. Thursday near Harbor Blvd. and Industrial Road.
The driver was shaken up but was otherwise not injured. There was no word on what led to the crash.
The water from the hydrant was shooting about 40 feet into the air into power lines until well past sunrise.
The gushing water forced the temporary closure of a storage company at the site until the flow was stopped.