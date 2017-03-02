Warriors Add Veteran Matt Barnes To Roster

March 2, 2017 9:36 AM
CHICAGO (CBS SF & AP) — The Golden State Warriors announced Thursday they have officially signed veteran forward Matt Barnes, bringing the edgy veteran in after losing Kevin Durant to a knee injury.

Barnes spent two years with the Warriors earlier in his career, helping them to a stunning upset over top-seeded Dallas in the 2007 playoffs. He posted averages of 11.1 points and 5.7 rebounds while hitting 42.2 percent (19-of-45) from three-point range in 11 games (three starts) that postseason.

This season, he played in 54 games with the Sacramento Kings before being waived.

The 36-year-old Barnes will add some toughness and defense to the Warriors, who are priming for a run to their third straight NBA Finals. He was expected to be in uniform for Golden State’s game in Chicago on Thursday night.

Durant is out indefinitely with a sprained MCL in his left knee. The Warriors have not ruled out a return before the playoffs begin.

