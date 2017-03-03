Natalie Portman Welcomes Second Child

March 3, 2017 2:15 PM
Filed Under: Aleph Portman-Millepied, Amaila Portman-Millepied, Benjamin Millepied, Black Swan, Jackie, Natalie Portman

(CBS SF) – Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied has announced the birth of their first daughter Amaila Portman-Millepied.

Born on February 22nd, Amalia is the second child to Natalie and Benjamin, after son Aleph Portman-Millepied was born in 2011.

Portman was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Lead Role for her work in “Jackie,” but missed out on Sunday night’s ceremonies.

The couple met during filming 2010’s Black Swan, where Millipied was a dancer and choregrapher.

In 2012, the couple made it official and got married in Big Sur.

