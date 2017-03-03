Patrick Stewart To Apply For American Citizenship To Oppose Trump

(CBS SF) – British actor Sir Patrick Stewart tells the ladies of The View he plans to apply for U.S. citizenship to “fight” and “oppose” President Donald Trump.

The 76-year-old star of Star Trek: The Next Generation and the X-Men movie series said that after several conversations with friends in Washington, he and his wife Sunny Ozell felt dismayed by the state of the current American government. Stewart felt compelled to take action against the new administration and as a result, he plans to apply for citizenship.

“…maybe its the only good thing as a result of this election, I am now applying for citizenship.” Stewart announced on the show.

His friends, Washington insiders Stewart calls them, said there is one thing you can do. “Fight, fight, oppose, oppose.”

Stewart reprises his role, possibly for the last time as Professor Charles Xavier in the latest installment of the Marvel movie series, Logan just released in theaters, Friday.

