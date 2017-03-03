Planned ICE Deportation Of Napa Man Spurs Saturday Protest In Richmond

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A group of activists and faith leaders will gather Saturday in Richmond to protest the planned deportation of Oswaldo Martinez by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The protest is led by Community Initiatives for Visiting Immigrants in Confinement (CIVIC) and will kick-off at 11 a.m. at the West County Detention Facility.

Oswaldo, a 41-year-old Napa resident, has lived in the United States since he was a teenager but was detained by ICE ten months ago and has been fighting to remain in the country ever since, according to CIVIC leadership.

His ailing wife and 10-year-old daughter have struggled emotionally and financially since ICE detained him over misdemeanor crimes he committed in 2002, according to CIVIC.

CIVIC did not provide information about Oswaldo’s crimes.

“People like Oswaldo who made minor mistakes long ago… are now paying such a terrible price due to our unjust and impractical immigration laws,” said CIVIC executive director Christina Mansfield.

