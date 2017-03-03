Police Seek Home Invasion Suspect In Treasure Island Stabbing

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Authorities are searching for a suspect who broke into a home and stabbed a victim during an altercation outside his Treasure Island home early Friday morning, police said.

The fight occurred after the suspect, a 35-year-old man, came to the victim’s home in the 1200 block of Exposition Street around 5:22 a.m.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, pushed the suspect out of his house and the two started to fight outside, during which the suspect stabbed the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but was expected to survive his injuries.

The suspect fled in a vehicle and no arrest had been reported as of late Friday morning. Police have not yet issued a description of the suspect or the vehicle he fled in.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.