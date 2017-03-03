Santa Clara County Deputies Arrested For Alleged Inmate Assault, A Secret Recording

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two correctional deputies with the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office were arrested last month, according to sheriff’s officials.
Deputy Leonel Groba was arrested for allegedly assaulting an inmate.
In a separate incident, Sgt. Robert Liddle was arrested on suspicion of secretly recording an employee sworn to the department, Deputy Reginald Cooks said.
No further information was immediately available.
