Santa Clara County Deputies Arrested For Alleged Inmate Assault, A Secret Recording

March 3, 2017 8:51 PM
Filed Under: Arrest, Inmate Assault, Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputies, Secret Recording

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two correctional deputies with the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office were arrested last month, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputy Leonel Groba was arrested for allegedly assaulting an inmate.

In a separate incident, Sgt. Robert Liddle was arrested on suspicion of secretly recording an employee sworn to the department, Deputy Reginald Cooks said.

No further information was immediately available.

