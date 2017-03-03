SF Police Search For Jewelry Store Gunman

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Detectives released a video and security camera images Friday of a brazen jewelry store attempted armed robbery suspect in the hopes someone will come forward and help identify him.

San Francisco police said that on February 3 at approximately 12:30 p.m. a suspect barged into a jewelry store on the 800 block of Grant Street, knocking one employee to the ground and ordering other employees to the ground at gunpoint.

The suspect then used a hammer to smash display cases full of gold and diamond jewelry, but was ultimately unsuccessful in stealing anything from the store.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

He is described as being approximately 20-25 years old and was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and carrying a handgun.

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes this suspect or anyone with information on this case to contact the San Francisco Police anonymously at (415) 575-4444 or text-a-tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD