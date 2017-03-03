Sheryl Crow Announces New Album ‘Be Myself’ And 2017 Saratoga Tour Dates

By Amanda Wicks

(RADIO.COM) – Sheryl Crow returns in 2017 with her ninth studio album, Be Myself, and she shared the first single, “Halfway There,” via a lyric video Friday.

Crow said she was inspired to go back and listen to her earlier music to see what struck fans as being so authentic about her writing. “But it wasn’t about repeating myself,” she insisted in a statement. “It was about revisiting where I came from and seeing where that would take me now.” Crow added that Be Myself is especially topical. “This past summer, because of what was going on in the world and particularly in the United States; I began to feel a sense of urgency about writing,” she said.

Besides releasing a new album, Crow will hit the road this spring for a North American tour. She announced 13 confirmed dates today with more to come.

Be Myself drops April 19th. Check out the tracklist, video for “Halfway There” and tour dates below.

Alone In The Dark Halfway There Long Way Back Be Myself Roller Skate Love Will Save the Day Strangers Again Rest of Me Heartbeat Away Grow Up Woo Woo

6/10 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

6/11 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

4/22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana Showroom4/28 – Panama City Beach, FL @ Pepsi Spring Jam4/29 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater4/30 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall6/8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre6/21 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap – Filene Center6/24 – Raleigh, NC @ North Carolina Museum of Art6/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park Amphitheater6/28 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre6/29 – Rochester, NY @ Rochester International Jazz Fest7/14 – Chautauqua, NY @ Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater