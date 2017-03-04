Big Rig Hurls Off Highway 101 Onto Bayshore

March 4, 2017 9:41 AM
Filed Under: Crash, San Francisco, traffic

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A big rig careened out of control on Highway 101 in San Francisco Saturday morning, crashing through a barrier and off an overpass before tumbling down to Bayshore Blvd. 20 feet below, authorities said.

Fire officials reported on Twitter the incident occurred just after 8 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway near Paul Avenue.

According to San Francisco Police Captain Raj Vaswani three occupants of the truck were transported from the scene with non life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and drivers were advised to avoid the area.

