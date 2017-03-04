Modesto Mom, Fiancé Arrested On Suspicion Of Torturing, Killing 3-Year-Old Son

MODESTO (CBS/AP) — Police say they have arrested the mother of a 3-year-old boy and her fiancé on suspicion they tortured and killed the boy.
The boy died of injuries that included burns, lacerations and bruises.
Modesto police said Friday emergency personnel went to a home to check on a child who was not breathing. The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition and then flown by helicopter to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera.
Detectives arrested the child’s mother, 24-year-old Connie Escamilla, on suspicion of murder, and her fiancé, 20-year-old Kylie Beasley, on suspicion of murder and torture. Escamilla’s 7-year-old daughter was placed with Child Protective Services.
The child’s cause of death has not been determined.
