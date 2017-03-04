New Yelp Search Feature Shows Businesses With Gender Neutral Restrooms

SAN FRANCISCSO (CBS SF) — The website that helps millions of users find the best places to spend their money is now helping them to find businesses with restrooms for transgender people.
Yelp rolled out a new search filter to show users if a business has gender neutral restrooms for patrons.
The San Francisco-based app collects user reviews and word-of-mouth recommendations.
To qualify as a gender neutral restroom, it must be a locking, single-stall bathroom accessible to persons of any gender.
The company says it created the attribute to “help our friends in the LGBTQQIA community.”
“We will begin asking users who check into or review businesses like restaurants and retail shops if those establishments offer restrooms that are gender neutral,” says Rachel Williams, Head of Diversity and Inclusion in a statement. “Additionally, business owners can edit the Gender Neutral Restrooms attribute from their business user account.”
Since it was founded in 2004, Yelp has collected more than 121 million reviews from users in 32 countries worldwide.