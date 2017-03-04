Santa Clara County Deputies Arrested For Alleged Misconduct

March 4, 2017 11:39 AM
SANTA CLARA (AP) — Two Santa Clara County correctional deputies have been arrested on suspicion of misconduct, including assaulting an inmate.

The deputies were arrested last month for unrelated incidents. They were freed on bail and were on administrative leave Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office says one deputy allegedly struck an inmate without justification last August. The other is suspected of secretly recording his supervisors last July.

Spokesman Reginald Cooks says the Sheriff’s Office holds its employees to “the highest standards of professional conduct” and adds that “arresting one of your own is never a proud moment.”

The department has been trying to make correctional reforms after a series of alleged assaults and scandals, including the 2015 beating death of a mentally ill jail inmate.

Three guards are awaiting trial for murder in that case.

