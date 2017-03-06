American Idol Finalist James Durbin Picked To Front ‘Quiet Riot’

March 6, 2017 5:00 PM
(CBS SF) – He may not have been picked as ‘American Idol’ on the 10th season of the show, but James Durbin has been selected to take the front-man position with heavy metal band ‘Quiet Riot.’

According to Billboard Magazine, the Santa Cruz-native has replaced Seann Nicols as the lead singer for the band. Nicols has already cut tracks with the band and will appear on the band’s latest album “Road Rage,” available on April 21st on Frontiers Music.

MIAMI, FL - MARCH 05: Chuck Wright, Alex Grossi, Frankie Banali and Jizzy Pearl of Quiet pose backstage at the Skum Rocks Documentary Screening - after party at Grand Central Miami on March 5, 2015 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Larry Marano/Getty Images)

(L-R) Chuck Wright, Alex Grossi, Frankie Banali and Jizzy Pearl of Quiet Riot (credit: Larry Marano/Getty Images)

Frankie Banali, drummer for ‘Quiet Riot’ tells Billboard “After doing all of five live shows [with Nicols], it became apparent to everybody that it really wasn’t going to work,” he says. Banali continues “There were some serious creative and personal differences. I’m not the type of person who will stay in a bad marriage for the kids — the kids in this case being ‘Quiet Riot’. It was unanimous it could not go any further.”

Banali recalls seeing Durbin on ‘American Idol,’ not realizing he may one day work with the talented artist. “I said, ‘This guy is really talented,'” Banali said. “He was so passionate about the whole metal [scene], the whole rock scene. At the time, I didn’t have a crystal ball that told me, ‘You’re going to be working with him in the future.'”

Durbin will officially take the stage for the first time with ‘Quiet Riot’ on March 18 at The Cotillion in Wichita, Kansas when the band goes on tour.

