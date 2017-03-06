Author, Activist Gloria Steinem Kicks Off Speaker Series In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – On Monday, author and activist Gloria Steinem kicked off a speaker series at the Brava Theatre in San Francisco’s Mission District to support women’s rights, officials with The Women’s Building said.
Steinem will reflect on her life of activism and call others to action. The talk will be moderated by Lateefah Simon, a MacArthur Genius Fellow and president of the Akonadi Foundation in Oakland.
The speaker series is planning to host other inspiring people to move others and raise money to support women, organizers said.
The Women’s Building is the first women-owned and operated community center in the United States.
