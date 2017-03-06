Bay Area Cold Weather Front Lingers; Sierra Digs Out From Winter Storm

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A wet and cold weather system that settled in the Bay Area on Sunday, bringing rain, hail and even some snow, is expected to head north by Tuesday, with drier and warmer weather returning to the region by midweek, according to the National Weather Service.

In the Sierra, residents were digging out following a weekend winter storm. The California Highway Patrol in Truckee reported that Interstate-80 remained closed Monday morning from the Nevada State Line to Applegate in both directions.

A winter storm warning was in effect for the Tahoe region until 4:00 p.m. Monday. Scattered snow showers were expected to give way to partially sunny skies by Wednesday.

Scattered showers once again moved through the Bay Area Monday morning, with some places in higher elevations receiving light hail and snow.

Snow showers were reported at places above 2,500 feet, such as Mt. Hamilton, Mt. Diablo, and along the Santa Cruz Mountains. The snow and hail were caused by cold air settling in the area, weather service officials said.

The wet weather was set to diminish through the day, with some showers possible tonight. By Tuesday, however, drier weather is forecasted to resume and last through the weekend.

Daytime temperatures were also expected to begin warming up by midweek, with highs expected to be between the mid 60s and mid 70s, according to weather service officials.

