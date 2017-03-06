Afghan Family Detained At LAX To Be Released

March 6, 2017 12:24 PM
Filed Under: Afghanistan, Detained, Los Angeles International Airport, Resettle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A lawyer for an Afghan family of five who traveled to the United States on special visas and was detained in Los Angeles says immigration officials have agreed to release them.

Talia Inlender, a senior staff attorney at Public Counsel, says the government agreed to release the family Monday.

Messages seeking comment were left for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Justice.

The family was detained after arriving at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday on their way to resettle in Washington state. Lawyers say the father obtained special immigrant visas for his family after working for the U.S. government in Afghanistan.

A federal judge ordered a court hearing for Monday on the family’s case after this weekend blocking government officials from removing the family from California.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia