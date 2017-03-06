Lea Michele To Wrap Up 6-City Tour In San Francisco

By Radio.com Staff
(RADIO.COM) – Lea Michele has announced a short run of intimate shows for the spring.
The 6-city trek kicks off on May 1st in Philadelphia, PA and concludes at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco on May 10th.
Michele is expected to perform music from her sophomore album Places, which will be released later this year.
Check out her full run of tour dates below:
May 1 Philadelphia, PA Merriam Theater
May 3 Boston, MA Shubert Theater
May 4 Ledyard, CT Foxwoods – Fox Theatre
May 6 Toronto, ON Massey Hall
May 8 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre
May 10 San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10th at 10:00am. Ticketing and fan pre-sale information is available on the singer’s official site.
©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.