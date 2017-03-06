Police Arrest Suspect In Attempted Chinatown Jewelry Heist

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco on Monday announced they have arrested a suspect in connection with a recent attempted armed robbery of a Chinatown jewelry store only days after releasing surveillance video and photos of the suspect.

San Francisco police detectives on Friday released a video and security camera images of the brazen attempted armed robbery suspect at a jewelry store on the 800 block of Grant Street in the hopes of identifying the man.

Said that on February 3 at approximately 12:30 p.m., a suspect barged into a jewelry store on the 800 block of Grant Street, knocking one employee to the ground and ordering other employees to the ground at gunpoint.

The suspect then used a hammer to smash display cases full of gold and diamond jewelry, but was ultimately unsuccessful in stealing anything from the store.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

On Sunday, a citizen identified the subject as Matthew Ho, a 21-year-old resident of San Francisco. Based on the citizen’s information and other investigative leads, officers from the SFPD Night Investigations Unit, and other Department resources took Mr. Ho into custody at his residence on the 300 block of Fell Street early Sunday.

Ho was charged with burglary, aggravated assault and attempted robbery. He was booked into custody at SF County Jail Sunday morning.