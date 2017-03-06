Report: 49ers Release Torrey Smith

(KPIX Sports) — The 49ers don’t know who will be throwing passes for them in 2017, but they do know at least one player who won’t be catching them. San Francisco is releasing Torrey Smith after two seasons.

The news of Smith’s release was first reported on Twitter by retired wide receiver Steve Smith Sr, who now works for the NFL Network.

According to sources @TorreySmithWR will be released, and become a free agent! Happy hunting my dude 👍💃💃 pic.twitter.com/w428ad6wxh — Steve Smith Sr (@89SteveSmith) March 6, 2017

San Francisco signed Smith to a five-year, $40 million contract in 2015. The 28-year old had only 53 catches for 930 yards combined in 28 games with the team. He was brought in to be a deep threat, but it never really materialized in part because of the inconsistency at the quarterback position. Smith will count for over $9 million on the 49ers salary cap in 2017.

Smith will become a free agent and posted on Twitter that he expects to have a bounce-back season with his new team.