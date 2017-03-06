Man Kicked Out Of San Francisco Hospital ER Suspected Of Bomb Threat

March 6, 2017 1:28 PM
Filed Under: Bomb threat, Emergency Room, San Francisco, St. Mary's Medical Center

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A man thrown out of the emergency room of a San Francisco hospital allegedly retaliated by calling in a bomb threat Friday, police said Monday.

The 47-year-old suspect had been thrown out of the emergency room at St. Mary’s Medical Center on the 400 block of Stanyan Street by staff and security, according to police.

The suspect then allegedly became angry and called in a threat around 6:40 a.m. Friday to “come back with heavy artillery and blow the hospital up,” police said.

No one was injured, and no arrest had been reported as of Monday morning, according to police.

