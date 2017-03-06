Veteran San Jose Cop Arrested On Suspicion Of Marijuana Theft

March 6, 2017 4:51 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Marijuana, San Jose, San Jose police

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 21-year veteran of the San Jose Police Department was arrested, cited and released Monday on suspicion of misdemeanor petty theft of marijuana, police said.

Officer Julio Morales, 49, is suspected of committing the theft in November after he arrested a suspect for domestic violence.

Morales has been on paid administrative leave since Feb. 4, when an administrative investigation found that he had committed the theft, police said.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia