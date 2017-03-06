Veteran San Jose Cop Arrested On Suspicion Of Marijuana Theft

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 21-year veteran of the San Jose Police Department was arrested, cited and released Monday on suspicion of misdemeanor petty theft of marijuana, police said.
Officer Julio Morales, 49, is suspected of committing the theft in November after he arrested a suspect for domestic violence.
Morales has been on paid administrative leave since Feb. 4, when an administrative investigation found that he had committed the theft, police said.
