Watch Ariana Grande and John Legend’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Video

She's a beauty, but is he really a beast? March 6, 2017 10:05 AM
Filed Under: Ariana Grande, Beauty and the Beast, John Legend, Music Video

By Annie Reuter

(RADIO.COM) – Ariana Grande and John Legend’s new rendition of the theme song for the remake of the film Beauty and the Beast now has a striking music video. In the original 1991 Disney film, the number was sung by Angela Lansbury and also recorded by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson.

Watch the music video for the theme song above.

The revamped version is more contemporary and the video features stunning scenes from the film alongside Grande and Legend’s performance. Directed by Dave Meyers, the four-minute clip depicts Grande looking out a window from inside the famous castle. Donned in a beautiful red ballgown, she is accompanied by Legend on piano who is also dressed for the occasion in a suit fit for a king.

While dancers dressed in red mimic the film’s falling rose petals through breathtaking choreography, Belle and the Beast are also shown in a clip where they are dancing in the castle’s ballroom.

beautyandthebeast01 Watch Ariana Grande and John Legends Beauty and the Beast Video

Dan Stevens and Emma Watson star in “Beauty and the Beast” (credit: Walt Disney Pictures)


Beauty and the Beast hits theaters on March 17 and stars Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the Beast.

