3 More Suspects Jailed In Killing Of San Jose Little League President

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Three additional suspects have been arrested in the February stabbing death of a Little League president who was working security at a downtown San Jose restaurant, police announced Tuesday.

San Jose resident Santos Trevino, 21, was arrested March 2nd in Rocklin. On March 3rd, police also arrested San Jose residents Joseph Esquivel, 27, and Percella Esquivel, 25, in San Jose.

The arrests come after the March 1st arrests of two other San Jose residents Robert Ruiz, 32, and Aaron Vallejo, 24. All five are being charged with murder in the death of 35-year-old Frank Navarro at the Tres Gringos Cabo Cantina.

Navarro was working as head of security outside the restaurant early on February 26 when he and co-workers were involved in an altercation with a number of individuals, according to police.

Navarro, president of San Jose’s Eastridge Little League and youth sports coach at Overfelt High School, was stabbed and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Suspects Ruiz and Vallejo were arrested after fleeing the scene in a vehicle, police said.

Trevino and Joseph Esquivel will be arraigned Wednesday afternoon, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

Percella Esquivel was arraigned Tuesday afternoon and will appear in court again on March 21. Both Esquivels were being held without bail.

Ruiz and Vallejo were each expected to enter a plea on March 21 and were also being held without bail.

The death was San Jose’s sixth homicide of 2017.