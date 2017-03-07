Company Creates Crowdsourcing Platform Simplifying Recruitment Process



Reflik seeks to change the recruitment process, making it a win-win for all parties involved whether you’re a recruitment agency, responsible for hiring at a company, the perfect candidate, or just may happen to know one. The Reflik platform just might be the future of recruiting, offering an online platform that crowdsources top candidates for open jobs from thousands of recruiters and industry professionals. With this, Reflik is able to fill positions saving time, as well as money compared to various traditional recruiting methods. Employers only pay for successful hires, and anyone who makes a successful referral receives a $10,000 cash reward, on average.

Founded in 2014, CEO Ashish Vachhani and COO Ash Geria explain Reflik’s concept, and give a general overview of how the recruitment/crowdsourcing platform works.



What is Reflik and how does it work?

At Reflik we crowdsource top candidates for open jobs from thousands of recruiters and industry professionals. We are able to fill positions in half the time and for half the cost of traditional recruiting methods. We tap into recruiters’ and industry professionals’ networks to find the best candidates from their social and professional networks. From this large pool of qualified candidates, Reflik delivers the top 10 candidates for the job to its customers in less than 10 days. We narrow the field using our proprietary sorting algorithm and dedicated account managers, who filter and rigorously screen the best candidates. Employers only pay for successful hires, and anyone who makes a successful referral receives a $10,000 cash reward, on average.



How was the concept of Reflik born?

Over the last decade, Ash Geria and I helped some of the largest and most reputable Fortune 1000 companies with their tough-to-fill positions. His company was able to successfully place hundreds of top candidates, many times by incentivizing people with a referral reward. In 2013, when he was looking at his P&L and realized that he had spent almost a quarter million dollars in paying referral fees, a light bulb went on. That’s when he decided to take this to a whole new level with a scalable model and technology platform, and the idea of Reflik was conceived. At that point, Geria approached me and we joined forces to build Reflik. My experience has been in building and leading global tech companies.



What is the philosophy behind Reflik?

The philosophy behind Reflik is simple: casting a wide net will help source the best candidate for any opening. Someone in the “crowd” knows your next great hire, however, the key is accessing those relationships on a single platform.



How does Reflik make the recruiting process easier?

Reflik simplifies the recruiting process. One platform provides access to thousands of recruiters. Traditionally, a large company will have to manage dozens of recruiting vendors. Now they can access those vendors through Reflik, while we manage the process. Reflik also makes recruiting easier by making recruiting more efficient. We are able to fill positions in half the time and at half the cost. Last, Reflik also makes recruiting easier by uncovering quality talent for each open position. Reflik’s sorting algorithm and dedicated account managers rigorously screen and filter the best candidates.



It’s been said that crowdsourcing is the future for recruitment. Do you believe this is true?

We believe that crowdsourcing is the future of recruitment. Through social media and technology, we have unprecedented access to thousands of independent recruiters and industry professionals, which means a larger talent pool. For companies, crowdsourcing simplifies their entire recruitment process by decreasing vendors and increasing efficiency.



This article was written by Marie Flounoy for CBS Small Business Pulse.

