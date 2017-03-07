TAX TUESDAY TIPS: ConsumerWatch Reporter Julie Watts, Industry Experts & Your Questions

Facebook Calls Police On BBC After Reporters Flagged Child Porn

March 7, 2017 11:29 AM
Filed Under: BBC, Child Porn, Facebook

KCBS_740

MENLO PARK (KCBS) — Facebook reported a group of BBC journalists to the police for complying with a request to share the results of an investigation into pedophile groups operating on the social network.

According to Gizmodo, the BBC flagged 100 images of children using Facebook’s report button.

Only 18 were taken down. When the BBC pointed this out to Facebook’s director of policy Simon Milner, he asked them to show him examples, and then reported the journalists to the National Crime Agency.

Facebook said, “it is against the law for anyone to distribute images of child exploitation.”

The Menlo Park-based social media giant adds that they were following an industry standard practice by reporting the BBC.

