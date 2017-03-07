Gameday: Odds Back In Las Vegas’ Favor

(CBS SF) — After getting sacked by Goldman, it’s Bank of America to the rescue for Mark Davis and his 65,000 seat desert oasis in Las Vegas.

Bank of America will reportedly help fund the proposed $1.9 billion dollar stadium in Sin City.

The Las Vegas deal just got a new deck of cards and the owners might be running out of reasons NOT to vote for it as the future home of the Raiders.

Now more than ever, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf needs to play her best card: Oakland is the sixth largest media market in the country. Up until now, only one team in a top-five media market has ever relocated. That team? The Los Angeles Raiders, who returned to Oakland in 1995.