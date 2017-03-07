George Michael Cause of Death Revealed

The singer suffered from dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver March 7, 2017 9:35 AM
Filed Under: Death, Dilated Cardiomyopathy, Faith, Father Figure, Fatty Liver, George Michael, Myocarditis, Natural Causes, Obit, Obituary, Wham!

By Jon Wiederhorn

(RADIO.COM) – George Michael died of natural causes, a coroner in England has determined.

The superstar was afflicted with “dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver,” said Darren Salter, senior coroner for Oxfordshire, reports the BBC.

Michael died on Christmas day at home in Goring-on-Thames in Oxfordshire. He was 53.

Initially, Thames Valley Police announced that the singer’s death was “unexplained but not suspicious.” The original postmortem proved “inconclusive.”

In a statement, the coroner said, “Inquires into the death of George Michael have been concluded and the final post-mortem report received. As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further inquiries. No further updates will be provided and the family requests the media and public respect their privacy.”

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia