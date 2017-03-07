Horse Rescued After Animal Got Stuck In Santa Cruz Creek

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — A horse and rider got in trouble Tuesday afternoon in the Santa Cruz Mountains.
The horse and rider were traveling on a trail above the UC Santa Cruz campus.
The horse sank up to its chest in soft, wet sand while crossing a muddy creek.
While a photo provided by CalFire rescuers looks bad, the story does have a good ending.
Rescue teams were able to divert some the water and firmed up the sand so the horse could get its footing.
The horse and the rider were able to ride off in need of nothing more serious than a good cleaning.