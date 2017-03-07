If You Want To Buy Jerry Garcia’s Former Stinson Beach Home For $4.3 Million… Keep Truckin’

STINSON BEACH (CBS) — Deadheads who hoped to buy Jerry Garcia’s iconic Marin County family home will need a miracle. It’s just hours away from being officially sold.

The Grateful Dead leader’s Stinson Beach house hit the market at the end of February for $4.3 million and sold faster than a fire on a mountain.



The 1.1 acre estate known as ‘Sans Souci’ was in contract on Tuesday and escrow was expected to close in 24 hours, according to Jon DiRienzo of Paragon Real Estate Group.

The owner listed the property with DiRienzo after originally putting it on the market for $4.6 million.



The guitarist lived in the home on 18 Avenida Farralone with then wife, Carolyn “Mountain Girl” Garcia along with their daughters in the 1970s. She told the Marin Independent Journal she grew the couple’s pot in the backyard.

“It was a lovely place… just heaven,” she said. Garcia bought it for $60,000 and lived there seven years. If only walls could talk.

This piece of rock n’ roll history has changed hands several times since Garcia sold it and undergone extensive renovations.



The home sits on a ridge overlooking Stinson Beach. In addition to its rock star pedigree, the 2,750-square-foot gated home boasts 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, a black-bottom pool and spa, lush gardens, and sweeping coastal views.

No word yet as to the final selling price.

