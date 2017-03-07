Nike Designs Sleek Sports Hijab For Muslim Female Athletes

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Nike aims to put its emblematic swoosh on the Muslim women around the world.

The sports company has created the Nike Pro Hijab, a lightweight, polyester close fitting hood for Muslim female athletes who choose to cover their hair. In doing so, Nike joins a long list of clothing companies with designs specifically aimed at Muslim woman, such as Dolce & Gabana’s Abaya Collection and retailer H & M.

Nike said it created their performance hijab in answer to complaints from Muslim women about the difficulty of wearing traditional head scarves during sports activities.

In 2015, a Nike ad featured Muslim Egyptian mountain climber Manal Rostom, whose head covering looked like a loose black hoodie. The Pro Hijab is much sleeker.



Emirate figure skater Zahra Lari has tried a prototype.

“I was thrilled and a bit emotional to see Nike prototyping a Hijab,” she said. “Once I put it on and took it for a spin on the ice, I was blown away by the fit and the light weight.”

Nike spent 13 months designing the Pro Hijab. It is opaque, with breathable fabric and will come in different neutral colors with the distinctive Nike swoosh just at the temple.

The Pro Hijab will go on sale at Nike stores in the Middle East in the Spring of 2018.

