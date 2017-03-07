Pelosi: GOP Underestimates Health Care Costs In Obamacare Repeal

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi says Republicans are underestimating the high costs of health care for people living with pre-existing medical conditions when discussing their new plan.

Pelosi tells “CBS This Morning” that coverage of people with pre-existing conditions can’t be done easily and without ensuring healthy people also buy into insurance pools. Referring to insurance premiums for people with pre-existing conditions, she says, “we’re not talking about something that is manageable.”

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office hasn’t yet determined the cost of the GOP legislation.

Pelosi also is rebutting GOP criticism that “Obamacare” is failing. She says premiums were soaring before the law took effect and that the Democratic plan helped to contain cost.

She says of President Donald Trump’s criticisms of the law: “He doesn’t even have the faintest idea of what he’s talking about.”

